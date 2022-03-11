AHS Play set for tonight, this weekend

ATLANTIC – AHS students will perform a spring play tonight and this weekend entitled “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.”
According to Atlantic High School Language Arts teacher and Drama Director Brandon Baggett, it’s a classic murder mystery play within a play.
“You all know the classic murder mystery story,” Baggett said. “There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong…does! The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Over the course of an hour, expect a plethora of disasters from missed lines to falling props. Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You’ll have to see for yourself!”
The play will be held at the AHS auditorium tonight at 7 p.m., tomorrow night at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.