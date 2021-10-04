Hundreds of people live downtown between 7th Street and the train station. This is the Chestnut Street neighborhood. Some of the visitors to our part of town crank up music to an ear-blasting volume, or motorcycle riders who charge down the street.Or the people who insist on using leaf blowers at 5 a.m. Or snow blowers in the middle of the night. Please remember to be a good visitor as we are when we travel to your neighborhood.

Trending Food Videos