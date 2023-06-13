UPDATED at 12:21 p.m.
ATLANTIC - The cause of a house fire that Atlantic Firefighters were called to on Monday night is being investigated, Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said Monday morning.
Cappel said firefighters were called shortly after 10 p.m., and “when we arrived on scene we had heavy flames in the basement of the house.”
He said no one was living in the house, so there weren’t any injuries, and firefighters were at the scene for over two hours putting out hot spots.
Cappel said the cause of the fire is being investigated, and officials from the State Fire Marshal’s office have been at the scene and been in contact with him as of Tuesday morning.
He thanked members of Cass EMS, officers from the Atlantic Police Department, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Iowa State Patrol for assisting at the scene, especially since the highway had to be shut down at Seventh and Olive Street so firefighters could access a hydrant at the intersection.