Writing has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, starting with Mrs. Osvald’s Writers Workshop in 2nd grade and continued through my high school career as a contributing writer to the school newspaper, The Needle, and then an editor my senior year.
The more I write the more I fall in love with the journey writing takes both the writer and reader on. A journey that begins with a conversation or idea, and continues with connecting the writer and audience through a series of strung together words. It’s a special bond - one you fully understand if you’ve ever read anything that’s stuck with you and lingered in your mind, long after you put the words down. I love that the strung together grouping of words can allow us to learn, connect, and grow as individuals and as a community.
I haven’t stopped writing since high school, and oftentimes something I write will allow a reader and I to connect. It is in those moments I am reminded of this simple truth: vulnerability and the sharing of our real selves is the quickest bridge in the gap of human connection around us.
My hope is that this weekly column will be an opportunity to connect the people of this community with one another. I hope it is a place where ideas and stories can be expressed in a way that challenges each of us to be better neighbors and friends. And while I don’t know each and every person I will have the honor of connecting with just yet, I do know that the following is true. The more we connect with one another, the more we understand. And the more we understand, the more likely we are to be kinder to one another. And a kinder world is one I’ll sign up for every day!
My husband Jay and I were born and raised in Atlantic. We spent 11 years post college living and working in the Des Moines area. Jay worked for the Department of Defense, and I for a small private Christian school as their Admissions and Public Relations Director. In June of 2020, we had the opportunity to move home, and we couldn’t load the U-Hual fast enough. Actually, it was a friend's giant snow-mobiling trailer, because - small town friends, ya know? So we came home, and brought our now 12 year old daughter with us, and couldn’t be happier.
There is a comfortable familiarity in the ebb and flow of small-town rural life, and Atlantic is no exception. Jay and I both have a love for this farming community that runs a few generations deep. It’s one of the reasons I’m so excited and honored with the opportunity to connect with you each week, through this column. The community-minded connections that can be made and fostered in small rural towns all across America, are truly something to be marveled, celebrated, and... written about!
I hope these weekly columns feel like a conversation over a cup of coffee. I hope it feels like two old friends sitting across the table, talking and listening to understand each other more. I hope to make us smile, pause, think, laugh, and learn together.
We live in a community full of amazing people. When given the chance to get to know each other better, I believe only great things can come from that. I hope I can inspire moments that make us as individuals and a community feel seen, celebrated, and loved. Because you are just that! I am excited for this journey and so excited you’re here!! I hope you’ll stick around for what’s to come!
Until next week,
Mallory