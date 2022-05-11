Atlantic Band, Choir participates in Large Group Festival

ATLANTIC – Atlantic received three I ratings and two II ratings during the Large Group Festival held Friday afternoon and evening in Atlantic.
The Bass Clef Choir, the Treble Clef Choir and the Concert Band all received I ratings, and the two Atlantic mixed choirs received II ratings. The festival features bands and choirs from Atlantic, Harlan, Carroll, Glenwood, Creston, Fremont Mills-Tabor, East Mills, Sidney, Bedford, Lenox and Stanton.
AHS Instrumental Director Jarrod O’Donnell said they received really good comments from the judges.
“I thought the kids played very well,” he said. “The Judges complimented them on how mature they were in the presentation, and how they played some very difficult material. One Judge even commented that the clarinets he heard from Atlantic were the best of the night. So that was a great compliment to hear.”
AHS Vocal Director Evan Adamon said his choir students did a good job, and one of the mixed choirs was only one point away from receiving an I rating.
“The kids performed well,” he said. “ They really worked hard over these last couple of months to get their music ready. And I’m really proud of them.”