GUTHRIE CENTER — Imagine that you or a loved one were at home, had an accident, and needed immediate treatment. For most people, they would call 911 and would expect an ambulance to arrive within a few minutes. However, the reality in rural Iowa is that for many people, that emergency transportation could be a lot further away.
During their regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Guthrie County Supervisors continued to discuss passing a resolution designating emergency medical services as an essential county service. As part of this resolution, an EMS Advisory Board would be established to help the supervisors to appropriately fund EMS services in Guthrie County through a tax. The Iowa Legislature passed a bill allowing EMS services to be declared essential services during the 2021 session. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill, Senate File 615, on June 9, 2021.
During the discussions, Supervisor JD Kuster described a situation where one of his constituents had called 911 and was bounced from the Guthrie County 911 Center to Carroll County, then to Audubon County. Kuster said the constituent, who lives past the Wichita area of northwestern Guthrie County, ended up driving in a private vehicle to meet the Panora Ambulance near Rose Acres.
Kuster asked, “Is this going to be an on-going board, or is this going to be a one-time thing?”
Supervisor Everett Grasty said he believed the board would be an on-going body.
Kuster said he had talked with landowners in Orange Township, Union Township, and Highland Township, about the proposed board.
“They want to be part of the committee,” he said.
Supervisor Chairman Mike Dickson said he was concerned about the make-up of the board.
“My question is how many and who will be on there,” he asked.
Supervisor Clifford Carney asked what the rules about the make up of the board stated.
Dickson said the county public health director would serve on the board.
“Then are you going to have one from each area,” Carney asked.
Kuster said he wanted a diverse group of people to serve on the board to generate more ideas.
“I don’t want them all like-minded,” he said.
Carney advocated for eight or nine people to serve on the board, with two being supervisors, Guthrie County Public Health, Adair-Guthrie County Emergency Management, a member from the Panora Ambulance, a member from the Stuart Ambulance, a member from the Guthrie County Hospital, and at least two members being from the general public.
Kuster stated there were more people than that on the Guthrie County Emergency Management board.
Dickson said board members would be able to work with their local communities to learn what specific needs exist in their area.
Adair-Guthrie County Emergency Manager Bob Kempf, who was attending the meeting remotely, told supervisors that they need to remember that Bayard, Adair, and Coon Rapids all have ambulance services in addition to Panora and Stuart.
The Panora and Stuart ambulance services are paid, full-time departments, where as Bayard, Adair, and Coon Rapids are volunteer services.
Supervisors decided Grasty would work with Guthrie County Attorney Brenna Bird to draft language regarding the resolution.
Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber explained that the goal of the resolution is to make sure emergency medical services would be able to reach all residents of Guthrie County within 10 minutes. He explained that in terms of survivability, EMS providers call that the “golden 10 minutes.” For residents who live within Panora or Stuart’s EMS service areas, in most cases the ambulance can reach residents in that 10 minute period. For those outside those service areas, they may not receive care within that 10 minute window. Arber explained that for patients who have to wait more than 10 minutes for medical assistance, their likelihood of surviving drops 20 percent for every minute over the 10 minutes.
Supervisors expect to look at the resolution again within the next couple meetings.