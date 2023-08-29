Filing to be candidates for city councils and school boards has started and as of Aug. 28 three people have filing for seats in Atlantic. Those include Pat McCurdy for Atlantic City Council Third Ward, Linda J Hartkopf for Atlantic City Council Fourth Ward and Mary Strong for Park and Recreation Board.
Three file for Atlantic seats
Jennifer Nichols
