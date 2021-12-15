ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park’s Christmas Market is now accepting pre.orders at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Pre-orders will be accepted through Monday, December 20. Christmas Market 2021 will also offer in-person shopping, but some products—such as Miss NiNi’s pies and cheesecakes and Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck’s take and bake meals—are only available pre-order.
Christmas Market is being held Thursday, December 23 from 3-7 PM at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, up the hill from the fairgrounds).
Christmas Market offers an excellent variety of premium homegrown and homemade products. The holiday farmers market is being held just two days before Christmas, so shoppers can enjoy delicious local foods on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day—including a variety of sweet treats, desserts, produce, meats, and more—in addition to handmade stocking stuffers, gifts, and decorations.
Christmas Market Vendors: Vendors offering pre-ordering only:
• Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts -Handmade pies and cheesecakes in over 10 flavors
• Harrisdale Farmstead – Produce (squash, pie pumpkins, garlic)
Prepared food vendor (take and bake meals offered pre-order only):
• Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck:
• Homemade pasta, sauces, sandwiches, salads and dessert offered on-site.
• Take and bake meals for two or four offered pre-order only (Chicken Alfredo, Lasagna, Spaghetti and Meatballs).
Vendors offering pre-ordering and in-person shopping:
• Bridgewater Farm -Organic produce (spinach, beets, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, kohlrabi, garlic, turnips), eggs, and meat
• Brun Ko Farm -Beef, pork, chicken, lamb, granola, suet blocks, cookies, and desserts
• Erickson Foods -Produce, syrups, fruit butters, and jellies
• Frosting Inc. -Cupcakes, cookies, hot cocoa bombs, and more
• Johnna Joy Designs -Jewelry and more
• Kingwood Farm -Goat milk soap, detergent, bath shreds, lotion. Pasture-raised pork, eggs, beef
• Kringle Man -Danish kringle, cream horns, Danish letters, Danish pastries
• Noble Provisions -Beef
• Smudge -Bath and body products, soaps, and candles
• Sweet Sisters Vegan -Vegan health and beauty products
• The Pet Bistro -Dog and cat food and treats; cat toys and beds
• TJ’s Kitchen -Wine bread pastries Vendors offering in-person shopping only:
• Connie’s Creations -Hand-crocheted dishcloths, hats, hot pads, and more
• DeLaine’s Designs -Doll clothes
• DezaRae Farm Soaps -Goat milk lotions and soaps
• JD Crafters -Items made using a laser and CNC router and a lathe, including Christmas and table ornaments, signage, cutting boards, coasters, serving trays and catch all trays, and more
• Mandy’s Sweet Tooth Confections -Homemade pies, sugar cookie bars, cupcakes, cookie trays, candy barks and fudge, savory pretzels and snack mix, and other assorted desserts
• Slightly Sassy Orchid Designs -Tumblers and signs
• Wud Bi Tek -CNC laser carvings and cuttings
Christmas Market is made possible by sponsorships from the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross, and Smith Land Service.
Produce in the Park thanks customers for masking and distancing at indoor markets.
For the latest information on Christmas Market, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/) or sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.