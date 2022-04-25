Weppler, York receive Patty Hannon Scholarships

ATLANTIC – Hunter Weppler and Brian York were chosen as the recipients of the Patty Hannon Scholarship on Sunday afternoon during the Patty Hannon Concert.
“They have been in the band for four years and have worked really hard,” AHS Instrumental Music Director Jarrod O’Donnell said about Weppler and York. “They’ve done about everything you can do in the band program, and they’re two great kids.”
O’Donnell explained in 1983, Lloyd Hannon donated $125,000 to the band program, and part of the funds have been used for two $500 scholarships for four years for two seniors.
The concert featured selections from the sixth grade band, including “Beginners Rock!” and “12 The Clock Strikes.” The seventh and eighth grade band performed ”March of the Arachnids,” “Flowers,” and “Bees,” andthe high school band performed “Old Ironsides,” “Clarinet Candy,” featuring Halle Copeland and Nicole Middents, and “Abraham’s Pursuit.” Seniors from the high school band also performed with the sixth grade band to play “Rock A Saurus Rex.”
The high school band also performed “Poem,” a song written in honor of a trumpet player that lost his life, and they dedicated it to Avery Andersen, former Atlantic student, who passed away last December.
“Avery Andersen was a great kid,” O’Donnell said. “Avery was an Atlantic kid. He did everything he could that this school offered, and he gave his heart to everything, I miss him a lot.”