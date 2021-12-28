ATLANTIC — Anyone interested in taking over the vacant At-Large Council seat, formerly held by Mayor-elect Grace Garrett, have until 5 p.m. today to submit their applications.
Garrett was sworn in as Mayor last week, but will not officially take over until the first of the year. During that meeting, the City Council decided to fill the seat by appointment rather than hold a special election. Once the appointment is made, the individual will hold the seat until the next city election.
The public can still petition for a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition would have to be filed within 14 days after the appointment is made and contain at least 200 or at least the number of signatures equal to 15 percent of voters who voted for candidates for office on the ballot at the preceding regular election, whichever is fewer. In all cases, the minimum number of signatures cannot be less than 10.