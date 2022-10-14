Rasmussen to leave for soil and water position

Bryant Rasmussen will be leaving his park director position later this month and a reception will be held Oct. 17 for him.

 (NT File Photo)

ATLANTIC – A reception for Bryant Rasmussen, Atlantic Park Director who will be leaving the position after Oct. 21, will be held on Oct. 17 at the city hall council chambers from noon to 1 p.m.

