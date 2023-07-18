2023 Cass County Farmers Markets ramping up for the season!

Farmers markets in Cass County are in full swing for the 2023 summer season! The Cass County Local Food Policy Council (CCLFPC) encourages residents and guests to visit Cass County’s four farmers markets. Anita Farmers Market, Griswold (3 Bee Farms) Market, Lewis Farmers Market, and Produce in the Park are all open now, and local produce is coming on strong!
The four markets offer a range of locations, days, and times to accommodate shoppers from across the county. While most people associate farmers markets with local fresh produce, Cass County farmers markets offer that and more. See below for a list of markets’ dates, times, and product offerings. Check them out and make plans to visit while summer produce is at its peak!
Did you know SNAP/EBT (food stamps) and WIC are also accepted by Produce in the Park, Griswold Farmers Market, and Anita Farmers Market? In addition, you can now double up your produce dollar with the Double Up Food Bucks Program at Produce in the Park. At the Cultivate: Local Food Connections booth, they will swipe your card, and you will receive SNAP tokens. The SNAP tokens can be spent on eligible food items, not including hot and ready food. They will match the SNAP bucks $1 for $1; up to $10 per visit.
Individuals aged 60 and up and on a fixed income are also eligible for up to $50 in produce coupons through the Senior Farmer's Market Voucher program administered by Connections Area Agency on Aging. These coupons can be spent at any local farmers market! For details on requirements and voucher requests, visit Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Eligible Seniors (connectionsaaa.org). You can also visit with representatives at Produce in the Park on alternating Thursday evenings in July and August this summer.
2023 Cass County Summer Farmers Markets
Anita Farmers Market:
Location: Bandshell Park on Main Street
Date/Time: Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. until Aug. 29
Here you can find fresh, locally grown produce, farm-fresh eggs, baked goodies, jellies, sauces, and hand-crafted items. Head to Anita to enjoy the market, vintage shopping, and a yummy dinner! This year the Market on Main vintage store has extended their hours until 8 p.m. and brought in a food truck for the evening of the market. Check out the Market on Main’s Facebook page for a schedule of food trucks.
Griswold Farmers Market:
Location: 3 Bee Farms (14922 535th St.)
Date/Time: Saturdays 10 a.m. – noon through Aug. 26
Looking for a fun Saturday activity? Head to 3 Bee Farms to spend time outdoors and pick up some goodies. Here you can find fresh produce such as asparagus, apples, broccoli, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, peppers, herbs, and many more items! In addition, they have a variety of honey products. This includes honey sticks, candy, lip balm, lotion, and soap. It doesn’t end there. They offer jam, jelly, and dressings as well! Visit www.3beefarms.com for more information on their farm, market, and products.
Lewis Farmers Market
Location: 3HO (201 1st St.)
Date/Time: Tuesdays & Thursdays 4-6:30 p.m. until Oct/ 13
Stop by 3HO in Lewis to pick up fresh produce and crafty creations! Here you can find produce such as green beans, new potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and tomatoes! Great produce and even better prices. Keep an eye out for watermelon later in the season. In addition, you can occasionally find pallet wood creations! How cool!
Produce in the Park
Location: Atlantic City Park (10 W. 7th St.)
Date/Time: Thursdays 4:30-6:30 until October 13
With a wide variety of vendors, this market has everything from hand crafted items, honey, baked goods, fresh produce, and many more items! While exploring the vendors, attendees can receive free samples from a guest chef. In addition, a food truck will accompany the market. Don’t forget about the live music and activities for children! For more information, visit, https://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com/.
More About Cass County Local Food Policy Council
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood. The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is a Cass County Government advisory body that promotes local foods and food access. The Council facilitates networking among people and groups who are involved in all aspects of the local food system—from growing and processing to selling and eating.
In its work, the Council gathers information about local food-related needs and considers what might be done to make sure everyone in Cass County has access to healthy food. The Council then makes recommendations and supports organizations working toward that goal.
To learn more about the Council, contact Kate Olson at keolson@iastate.edu or call (712) 243-1132. Council meetings are open to the public.