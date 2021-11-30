The annual Lighted Parade will fill downtown Atlantic with holiday cheer this Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m.
“The Fireworks and Lighted Parade is a holiday tradition that Atlantic families look forward to every year,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
“It’s always fun to see how creative people get with their lighted displays,” mentioned Smith.
Each float will have a holiday theme, lighting and music. Awards will be given for: Best Overall, Best Holiday Spirit and Twinkle Twinkle award. Winners will be notified before the parade. Fireworks, sponsored by A.M. Cohron & Son, kick off the Christmas magic over the Rock Island Depot, starting at 6 p.m.
Before the parade, Santa will be in his Cabin, presented by Atlantic Rotary Club, at City Park from 3 – 5:30 p.m.. Free Carriage Rides, presented by Lloyd & Meredith, will also be at City Park from 3 – 5:30 p.m.
If you would like to participate in the Lighted Parade, visit www.atlanticiowa.com for a registration form. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. at Sixth & Walnut Street with judging beginning at 5:30 p.m. Registration is not required but encouraged.
Pick up your Christmas brochure from area retail businesses, like the Chamber on Facebook or follow on Instagram to find dates and details to celebrate Christmas in Atlantic. You can find a complete list of activities at www.atlanticiowa.com.
Capture the Christmas magic with #MyAtlanticIA and post to the Atlantic Area Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram (AtlanticIowaFan). Contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce with any questions at chamber@atlanticiowa.com or call 712.243.3017. Christmas in Atlantic is presented by Momentum Exterior Services.