ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will hold a public hearing Wednesday to consider acting as the pass-through for a $100,000 Iowa Economic Development
Authority (IEDA) grant to help fight increasing costs.
Last month Atlantic Food Pantry Representative Ken Burkhart reported that food costs at the facility had more than doubled, jumping from $23,000 to $72,000 due to an increase in usage.
Burkhart said the facility serves an average of 68 households a week with over 1,200 receiving assistance in 2019. That number more than doubled in 2020 with over 2,700 residents using the facility.
Should the Council agree to act as the pass-through entity the money will be used to buy food through the end of this year and into next.
In order to approve the grant application, the council must hold a public hearing and address several points including; how the need for the proposed activities was identified and how the proposed activities will be funded and sources of funds.
The organization will use approximately $23,000 raised in this year’s Scrooge Contest as the required match for the grant.
In addition a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment must be done, with input allowed from the public and the city’s recent housing survey results must be stated during the hearing.
In other business
The Council will consider a change order for $1,068.05 for the Atlantic Downtown Revitalization Project. This is the 11th change order for that project in which several downtown building facades are being updated.
The Council will consider the appointment of Brad Henningsen to the Airport Commission following the resignation of Mike Henningsen.
It will also consider the appointment of Bill Garrett to the commission to fill out the term of Dr. Trewet. Garrett’s term will last until November of next year.
The Airport Commission is responsible for the management and oversight of the municipal airport. The Commission consists of five members who are appointed by the City Council and serve six-year staggered terms. Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 9:00 a.m., in the meeting room at the Airport Terminal Building, 59706 Highland Road.