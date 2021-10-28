Iowa’s COVID-19 cases rose this week, with the average number of daily cases once again teetering around 1,000.
On Wednesday, Iowa recorded an average of 999 new cases per day over the last seven days, according to the New York Times. The daily average dipped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly two months last week, with an average of 965 new cases per day.
Still, cases have dropped from a mid-September surge. At its peak, Iowa was recording nearly 2,000 cases per day.
Hospitalizations continued to fall this week: There were 531 COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals, including 129 patients in the ICU. That’s down 9% over the last two weeks.
About 65% of COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. In the ICU, about 80% of patients are unvaccinated.
There are 30 outbreaks in Iowa’s long-term care facilities.
Wednesday’s COVID data comes as the state prepares to roll out vaccines to children ages 5 to 11. An FDA advisory panel recommended Tuesday that children be eligible for a two-dose round of the Pfizer vaccine
clearing the way for a rollout as early as next week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health expects to receive 99,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer in the coming days, WOI-5 reported Tuesday. There are about 284,000 children in Iowa who will be eligible for the vaccine, if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grants emergency use authorization.
Among Iowans 12 and over, 65% are vaccinated. About 55% of the total population is vaccinated.