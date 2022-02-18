Mundorf opens home decor business

ATLANTIC – Leah Mundorf introduced her new business -Skips Home Decor and more- located on Seventh Street in Atlantic, to the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors on Thursday.
The business, located at 1000 E 7th Street, officially opened about a month ago, and offers a variety of home decor items, gift items and a few items of clothing. Mundorf and husband Mitch previously owned “The Gym,” at the same location, but decided to transition to this business when Mundorf had an idea to bring something new to the area.
“I like to decorate,” she said. “So I’d thought I’d open a store and bring some (home decor) stuff into Atlantic that we don’t have (for customers).”
The name “Skips” came from the nickname her father called her mother, and she thought the name would be a nice way to honor them since they have both passed away.
She said days and hours the business is open are Mondays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
However, Mundorf said since they have children involved in sports activities, days and hours could change or vary, and she urges people to join the business’ Facebook group- which is the same as the store’s name- to see any announcements.
“If I have to close earlier or anything, we will put it on there,” she said.
Mundorf said she might want to create a web site in the future, but she doesn’t want to offer online sales, saying the amount of sales could get too big, and she likes that personal interaction with customers.
Her family said one of her favorite items to sell are pillows, even though one of her granddaughters thought she was buying too many of them.
“When we were starting this, we were unpacking the stuff that came in,” she said. “and (my granddaughter said stop getting so many pillows). But to her surprise, I’ve already had to reorder because they sell really well.”