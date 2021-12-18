At least two area schools reported higher numbers of students being absent on Friday due to an anonymous post on Tik Tok declaring Dec. 17 as “American School Shooting Day.”
The posts said shootings or bomb threats could happen at schools natonwide Friday,however, area school officials said local law enforcement had investigated the threats, and determined they were not credible. None-the-less, area schools sent out notices to parent notifying them of the threat. As a result,25 some parents apparently decided to keep their children out of school.
Exira-EHK Superintendent Trevor Miller and Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs both said the number of absentees in their districts were higher on Friday than normal with Henrichs saying about 25% of students were absent in Griswold, and Miller said 5 to 7% more students were absent in Exira-EHK.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said there were students absent, but didn’t have a specific number or percentage. He said it was likely a “combination” of both the threat and students staying home because of illness. CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan couldn’t be reached for comment.
Superintendents said they learned about the threat in an email from the Area Education Agency (AEA) the day before. Miller said he received several calls asking about the matter, and he assured them the district had an emergency plan in place to keep students and staff safe. However, he said, the decision to come to school is ultimately up to the student and parents.
“Each person has their choice,” Miller said. “It’s up to each individual family. (Students and staff will) be protected at school. We have a plan, and we have all that in place. We have to leave it up to the families because it’s their child.”