ATLANTIC – While the official start of summer is next Tuesday, areas around the country are already feeling the heat with temperatures reaching the upper 90’s and heat index making it feel like the triple digits.
Highs in the Atlantic area on Monday were in the upper 90’s, and south, central and parts of northern Iowa were in a heat advisory, which was set to expire yesterday at 7 p.m. Heat indexes were between 100 and 105 degrees. Temperatures will cool off in the 80’s today, but will return to low or mid 90’s the rest of the week.
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend several things to prevent heat-related illnesses, including staying in air condition buildings and not relying on fans to keep cool, drinking more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink, limit outdoor activity if possible or do activities earlier in the day when it may be less hot, wear and reapply sunscreen, and wear light weight and light colored clothing.
The high temperatures are putting pressure on electrical grids, and Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) General Manager Steve Tjepkes said the company could get an alert from the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) to cut power to certain customers for a certain period of time if there is too much demand and not enough available electricity. He said if AMU received an alert, staff would contact the media to let customers know who’s power would go out, and how long it would be out. He said more electricity is coming from wind based power, and not enough is generated when the wind isn’t blowing.
“There’s so much windmill generation now, and less and less coal and nuclear generation, (which isn’t needed as much) because of the wind,” Tjepkes said. “But you have that problem when the wind isn’t blowing, and the windmills aren’t generating as much as they normally do.”