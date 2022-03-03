CAM FFA Alumni will be hosting a banquet for the CAM FFA members and their families on Saturday, March 19. They would also like to extend this invitation to the public. This year’s banquet will be held at the Cumberland Community Center. Social and silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Free Will Donation Dinner of Pulled Pork starting at 6 p.m.
Guest speaker for the evening will be Kelly Nieuwenhuis, President of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.
The CAM FFA officer team will also recognize 2021-22 members accomplishments followed by a year in review.
Silent auction items will include: framed aerial photo of your choice (CAM Digital Media and CAM woodworking class), metal work items including a helmet commemorating this year’s 8-man State Championship (CAM welding class) and several gift certificates to local businesses.
If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Melissa Becker at 712-309-1624 or Jodi Scholl at 712-249-9709.
Iowa Corn Promotion Board President to Speak at the CAM FFA Banquet
CAM FFA has invited Kelly Nieuwenhuis as their guest speaker at their annual banquet on Saturday, March 19 at the Cumberland Community Center. Kelly currently serves as the President of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.
Kelly and his wife Luanne have been married for 41 years and they have four grown children. Kelly has been farming for 38 years. In O’Brien County his farm consists of 2,800 acres of row crops that his 2 brothers help him farm. He is a Channel Seed dealer and is a part owner in a 4,000 head hog finishing facility. He serves on the Siouxland Energy Cooperative board and the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program Board. He is also a member of the NCGA ETHAT committee and USGC Ethanol A-team.
Kelly has been farming for some time now and has experienced many different changes. He knows that farmers care deeply about their land and that they want to continue improving the AG industry. He feels we need to support each other and work together to have a great future in agriculture. He knows that agriculture is a solution to Climate Change because of how farming practices help with Carbon Sequestration, and how biofuels help reduce carbon emissions. He is looking forward to being a leader in the agriculture industry.
We hope you are able to attend our banquet on March 19 to hear from Kelly Nieuwenhuis and review the year with CAM FFA. You won’t want to miss it!!!