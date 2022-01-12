ANITA – The CAM School Board approved and then suspended a policy Monday night regarding the OSHA Vaccine Mandate, which requires the employees in places that employ more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19. The U.S. Supreme Court has taken a case against the mandate, and no verdict has been returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said the idea behind approving the policy and then suspending it is due to no court decision on the mandate. But if the mandate is required, the board won’t have to have a special meeting for its policy to go into effect.
“The way we made the motion, it also allows us to suspend it because right now it’s under consideration by the Supreme Court,” Croghan said. “(The court) heard arguments last Friday, and nothing has been determined yet. And legal council says we can pause or suspend until we have further action that needs to be taken.”