Staff at Lake Anita State Park and Friends of Lake Anita group members hosted a Kids Fishing Day on Saturday morning. The event included a short program on different species of fish, and DNR Seasonal workers Ashley Goy and Tate Steinhoff showed live fish to visitors. Then children got the opportunity to fish, and other DNR staff offered worms to use as bait. That was followed by a door prize give away and a free will donation meal.

Tags