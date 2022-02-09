Lawmakers see a tough road ahead when it comes to cutting taxes for constituents, but Representative Tom Moore says everything needs to be considered.
Moore said on Saturday during an online legislative coffee that everything should be considered when it comes to cutting taxes, but he and Senator Tom Shipley concede changes to tax credits and sales tax exemptions could have unintended consequences.
One suggestion to lower taxes is to eliminate the state income tax, but to balance that out proponents say some sales tax exemptions may have to be eliminated. But, Shipley said, “it’s a very complex process.”
For example, Shipley said, if construction equipment was taxed, first a definition of what is considered construction equipment has to be determined. Then there’s the question if that exemption is taken away, does that make it harder for businesses to be competitive?
“If it’s taxed here, but not across the river (in another state) then that puts businesses in Iowa in a difficult position,” he said.
Moore said lawmakers should look at all tax credits offered, and see if those should continue. However, changing those could be hard because people want to keep them if they benefit them personally, and get rid of them if they don’t.
“I like to liken tax credits to our pets- we all like our own, but our neighbor’s are annoying,” he said. “If it’s not favorable to your position, many times people want to get rid of those tax credits.”
He also said tax cut plans need to be balanced with the state having enough revenue to provide needed services.
“We’re concerned about property taxes,” he said. “We’re concerned about all taxes. When we look at the total picture of what we are doing tax cut wise, the number crunchers are looking well into the future to make sure that revenue is going to be there to meet the needs of our services.”