CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors reviewed a request to hire two more staff members in the county Treasurers office bringing to the total to four new hires in the past two week.
The department has struggled to remain open after losing nearly its entire staff due to resignations and a planned retirement. And while some of the positions have been filled, the office is currently closed for staff training. County Treasurer Tracy Marshall did not say Tuesday when the office would reopen and that it would remain closed until further notice.
Residents who need pay property taxes can call 712-243-5503 for assistance or visit the website iowatreasurers.org. Drivers license renewals can also be done online at iowadot.gov.
The department has been plagued by a number of resignations recently after four of the department’s five employees resigned and one will be retiring later this year leaving the department severely shorthanded. Last week Marshall said that some of the individuals would be trained in other counties in order to make the process more manageable. She added Tuesday that training was going on in Cass County and she was personally training one individual.
One of the new hires was hired as the Deputy Treasurer, a move that Marshall said was necessary to provide the salary needed to get her to accept the job. Department heads can set the salaries for their Deputies.
Board members questioned whether it was wise to hire some for that position rather than wait and see which of the new hires might be most competent.
“It sounds like you have a plan together and the deputy you can put at whatever salary you choose,” Supervisors Steve Green said. “To me it’s kind of risky to put them at a deputy when you don’t really know how they are going to work out yet.”
Board Chairman Steve Baier agreed. “I think when a person is unproven that is not a wise practice.”
But Marshall said she was confident in the person’s ability and had discussed the move with the staff and in the end she said she needed to get the positions filled.
“Steve I need staff so we can get trained and open to the public.”
Staffing has been an ongoing issue in the courthouse and last week the board passed an “expected hours resolution” that stated offices should be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of the County Engineers and Secondary Roads Department which should be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It also asked department heads to “utilize good business practices of staffing and scheduling to meet this expectation.” And that any change in hours, due to either weather of “required activities,” should be made with prior consultation of the Board of Supervisors.
County department heads set their own office hours, but have traditionally been open from 8 to 4:30 p.m. Baier acknowledged Friday that, despite the resolution, there was little the board could do to force the office to reopen.