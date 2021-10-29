Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, Oct. 19 with Kathy Nelson and Fern Lindvall as the hostesses.
Activities Director, Gabby Petersen, announced that the Memorial Remembrance Service will be Oct. 27 and Fern Lindvall and Lorene Aldag volunteered to serve. Hallo-wine and cheese will resume on Friday the 29th. Costume are encouraged. We will also resume serving for the Friday afternoon coffees. Hostesses for the coffees will be October the 29th…Judy Phippen; Nov. 5th…Nancy Misenor; November the 12th…Kathy Hayes; November the 19th…Pat Nymand and Florence Burrows.
Rich Perry presented the program on his trip to Haiti in 2016. He worked with the United Church International headquarter in Cherokee, Iowa. Many volunteers went to help with schooling, repair, and programs. UCI is sponsored by donations and volunteers.
President Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order. 12 members were present. Judy Phippen read the secretary’s minutes, roll call, and the treasurer’s report.
Florence Burrows thanked the Guild members for the Volunteer Appreciation gift that she received.
Fern Lindvall made a motion that we donate $100 to United Church International. Alice Borders seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Nancy Misoner, as head of the nominating committee, asked for volunteers to fill the vacant officers positions.
We will meet November 16 with Rae Ome Conn and Lyne Peterson as the hostesses.