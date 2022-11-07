2022 Scrooge Contest

Joyce Wieser and Lori Blum  from Brown's Shoe Fit teamed up to try for the title of Scrooge.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Brown’s Shoe Fit Sales Associates Joyce Wieser and Lori Blum have a goal in mind as they are trying for the title of Scrooge for this year’s contest- they want to do better than Brown’s Shoe Fit Manager Brian Ruge did two years ago.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos