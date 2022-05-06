ATLANTIC – Members of the non-profit group, Shift ATL, officially opened an Airbnb space above the former Downtowner building Thursday, and already have the space booked through the end of the year.
Shift ATL board member Jessie Shiels told the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors on Thursday that this will be the first official weekend the Airbnb was open for bookings, and someone has already reserved it — with more coming.
“(We have) multiple bookings throughout the end of the year from multiple states,” she said.
The space is upstairs in a former restaurant, located at 14 East 14th Street, and is described online as “a fully renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, located in the heart of downtown.”
“The space comes with wifi, a roku, washer/dryer, top of the line kitchen appliances and an open concept great for entertaining.” The cost is $120 per night.
The group has been in existence for three years, and spent over $400,000 to remodel the building. Sheils said the first floor of the building is currently empty, but available for a tenet. It is currently being used as a pop-up space for a temporary shop.
To help pay for the project, the group received $215,000 in grant funds, with the rest coming from donations, loans, fund-raisers, and revenue from a house they had previously remodeled and sold. They also work with Cass Health staff to allow doctors to stay in the Airbnb space for a short term period while they are working at the hospital.
“For us, it’s been that steady stream of income that we’ve been able to use to pay down our line of credit,” Sheils said.
The group was pleasantly surprised that they will have enough funds to pay off the whole project this summer.
“By the end of July, we are projected to be debt free,” Sheils said.
They plan to have two murals painted on the west and east sides of the building, and worked with Liz Legit Design in Des Moines on mural designs. The mural on the west side will cover the entire wall, and include the Atlantic water tower, flowers, birds and a bicycle.
The east mural will look as if someone splashed color on the wall, and put the saying “It’s good to be in Atlantic, Iowa” in the middle of it.
“We’re really excited to bring a mural to Atlantic for tourism or local residents to take photos,” Shiels said.