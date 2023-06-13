New location planned for Schmidt Family Funeral near Anita

CASS COUNTY – Officials with Schmidt Family Funeral Home will be opening a new location west of Anita, and spoke about the location during the Cass County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday. A public hearing was set for Tuesday to change the zoning of the location from general agriculture district to business district for Schmidt and Schmidt Properties, LLC, and following that, the board approved the zoning change.
Co-owner Jon Schmidt explained they tore down the building at the former funeral home location in Anita and sold it to an investor group from Wichita, Kan. who plan to build a Family Dollar or Dollar Tree store on it.
They looked for another site, and “We found a spot that JoAnn and Lee Poeppe owned, and they agreed to sell us part of their hay field there right on the edge of town.”
He said the plan is to build an approximately 4,000 square foot building on the property, put in a septic system and get annexed into the city of Anita to get other utilities from them. He said the location will include office space, restrooms and a chapel, and any other work needed for funerals would be done at the Atlantic location. He said the plan was to break down on the project in September, and to have it opened by next spring.