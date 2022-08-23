Iowa had above-normal statewide rainfall last week for the first time in more than a month, which helped stabilize the conditions of corn and soybean plants, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
Iowa crop conditions stabilize with widespread rains
Jeff
