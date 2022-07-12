Bonnesen’s store set to close

ATLANTIC – A business that has been a staple in town for 70 years is sadly getting ready to close its doors.
Bonesen’s was the place to go if an item couldn’t be found anywhere else, and now the iconic business will be closing its doors due to “product availability, employee shortages, freight costs and online shopping.”
Customers’ reaction on social media was sadness, but also brought up memories of shopping there as a child and how it has been a place to stop even if you come from out of state.
“I can remember coming in there as a child and was delighted by all the wonderful things you carried. I am positive that your closing will be a great loss to the Atlantic community,” D.C. Carson said.
“Such sad news! Bonnesen’s has been the go to place for so long, very iconic. It will be greatly missed!” Dawn Marnin said.
“Seven years ago while visiting Iowa, I took my two granddaughters there. Ages 4 and 7. Gave them each a basket, took them downstairs and told them to get whatever would fit in it. And they did just that. We were walking back to the car and Sienna said. ‘Grandpa, this is the best day of my life,” Roland Rhodes said.
“I’m sure this is definitely hard for you! Not only Atlantic residents will miss your unique store but outlying areas as well. I remember, before residing in the area, coming as a kid with my mom from Defiance/Irwin towns. Especially for the town of Atlantic’s sidewalk sales. We looked forward to it so much....loved your store. Going down to the lower level was like going on a treasure hunt!” Diana Schieso Redinbaugh said.
“So very sad. I no longer live in Atlantic but every time I visit it’s a must to go to Bonnesen’s,” Charlotte Hall Auerbach said.
“Sad to see this. I’ve enjoyed shopping here since I was a kid. Always looking forward to seeing what treasures I could find,” Becky Sonntag Willrich said.
The guy who started it all was Atlantic resident Dallas Bonnesen, whose first job was selling newspapers and magazines- he even kept the bag he used to deliver them at the front counter as a reminder of his very first job.
Bonnesen served in the military before attending college in Maryville, Mo., and then worked for the Scott Store in Atlantic, which was a sort of a preamble to Bonesen’s, selling a variety of items. In 1950, he was transferred to Kansas City, Mo., and worked there for one year before deciding to open his own store.
It was 1951, and Bonnesen opened a “mama and papa” shop in Anita, called Bonnesen’s 5 and 10 store with his family, including wife Dorothy.
“We always opened at 8 in the morning,” Dorothy said in 1999. “Tuesday and Saturday nights we were open and Saturday we were usually open until after midnight as people came to town and shop and visit. Anita was a very good business town as customers became very close friends.”
Success in 1956 led to a second branch in Atlantic, located next to Rex Pharmacy on Chestnut Street. In 1972, it moved across the street to 506 Chestnut Street. In 1974, after 23 years they decided to close the Anita location, deciding instead to focus on the Atlantic business — even adding more room downstairs.
Current owners Jan Kinnison and Rebecca Power took over ownership 18 years ago, and moved it to its current location 408 Chestnut Street, next to Aunt B’s. Closing the business was “one of the hardest decisions to make,” but they said competing with online businesses and big box stores, finding inventory and finding employees make it difficult to stay in business. So Tuesday they announced that after 70 years the business would be closing for good.
“It is with a heavy heart that after over 70 years in business, Bonnesen’s 5 & 10 will be closing our doors,” the owners posted on their Facebook page. “Between product availability, employee shortages, freight costs and online shopping, we can no longer continue in business.”
An official end date hasn’t been set, but Kinnison and Power said sales were going to start on Friday, and it could be next month before it’s closed for good.
“Aunt B’s and Aunt B’s Floral are still going to continue in business,” the owners posted on their Facebook Page. “And best of all, Bonnesen’s most popular products like Candy, Fat Brain Toys, Cards, and more will be moving over to Aunt B’s to be available for years to come!! We greatly appreciate all the support that we have had over the many years in business and we will continue to be available at Aunt B’s and Aunt B’s Floral.”