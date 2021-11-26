DAISY Award Presented to Sara Beth Jones, BSN, RN

Atlantic – Cass Health announces that Sara Beth Jones, BSN, RN was honored with the DAISY Award on Nov. 17.
“I definitely was quite shocked to receive this award — an award that I never would have ever imagined that I would have been nominated for. This is one of the highest achievements you can receive as a nurse and I am honored to be chosen. I am humbled and grateful that someone felt that I deserved this, even though I can think of many others that are just as deserving,” said Jones.
Jones said that she chose nursing as a career because it is rewarding profession. “Being able to help people and make them feel safe is quite the daily accomplishment,” said Jones.”
As the Lead House Supervisor, Jones oversees the day to day operations regarding the hospital, specifically working on the communication and workflow between departments. “We manage staffing and actively work in all clinical areas. The nurses that come into the role of House Supervisor usually have background heavily in OB, ER, and Inpatient Services.” Additionally, Jones is the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) coordinator, teaches the siblings class, and teaches clinicals to RN students.
Her nominator said, “God called Sara Beth to her workplace because she brings a calm demeanor to people who often are going through a tragedy. She also often covers for the employees when their personal lives call them away from their jobs. She truly is a lifesaver in more aspects than one. She will be the first to say she does not do any of this for the spotlight but more so for her workplace so that it can run smoothly and continue to bring top notch care to southwest Iowa. We are all better people to know, work, and interact with such a shining star!”
Nurses at Cass Health are honored twice annually with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.® The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. The DAISY Award committee at Cass Health wishes to thank all nominators for their submissions. Each nurse who was nominated will be presented with a special pin and a copy of the nomination.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org. An online nomination form is available at https://www.casshealth.org/daisy.