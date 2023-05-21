Staff and students at Atlantic celebrated graduation for the class of 2023 on Sunday afternoon with speeches, musical performances and the return of a former teacher- Robert Astuni, who taught high school English.
AHS Graduation!
Jennifer Nichols
