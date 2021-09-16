CASS COUNTY – Willow Heights, a residential care facility in Atlantic, will be closing Nov. 1, according to Julie Steffens, Willow Heights Administrator.
Steve Baier, Chairman of the Cass County Board of Supervisors, said Wednesday, there had been discussions in mental health meetings that the facility may close because the trend is to have people live in a supervised housing setting instead of a facility.
“There’s been a trend to have people served in less restrictive settings, and larger facilities have been closing down around the state,” Baier said. “In fact, Willow Heights is one of the last here in southwest Iowa. We knew the trend was going away from (facilities), and going towards having more like a home or residential type situation.”
The facility is overseen by officials with Partnership For Progress, and they also oversee Home based Community services, Hourly Supported Community Living (SCL), Habilitation Home Services and Day Program. They will continue to offer those services.
Steffens said officials with Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services are working with staff to relocate residents. Suzanne Martin, Director of Southwest Iowa Mental Health, said there are 35 residents at the facility. Twenty-four of those are from the southwest Iowa area, and the rest are from around the state.
“We plan to work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the clients moving forward and are very lucky to have a wonderful support system to help us along during this difficult time,” Steffens said. “Our region, Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services has been our major funding source and is continuing to provide much needed assistance with this transition, along with many others.”
Baier said the county owns the building the facility is in, and the board will have to discuss what to do with the building.