Here’s one last look at the Atlantic News Telegraph’s costume contest, highlighting second and third place winners. The contest took place last Thursday at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. There were group and individual winners, and each received AtlantiCash prizes. Group winner went to the Sanderson Sisters (or Jayna McEntaffer, Kyra Seddon-Coleman and Payton Seufert).
Winners in the 13 and up category were Bella Brock as a hot dog vendor, Teagan Kinzie as Benny the Jet Rodriguez from The Sandlot, and Kaiden Hatley, the Onceler from The Lorax. Winners in the 7-12 category were Hunter Kinzie as Squints from The Sandlot, Mirabella Gardner as Medusa, and Jason McEntaffer as a sumo wrestler. Winners in the 0-6 category were Charles Adams as an Oompa Loompa, Piper Hatley as Grandma from The Lorax, and Serina Howrey as Minnie Mouse.