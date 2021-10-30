ATLANTIC- Many individuals are eager for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially before the holiday season. Based on the current CDC guidance, patients may have a preference, but you can get any booster shot regardless of what type of vaccine you have already had.
There are several options on how to get the vaccine booster if you are eligible. All vaccination sites also offer first and second doses; adolescents aged 12 to 17 are only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at this time.
Pfizer and Moderna Booster Dose
If it has been at least six months since you received your Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, then you may be eligible for a booster.
Those eligible include:
• 65 years and older
• 18+ and live in a long-term care setting
• 18+ with underlying medical conditions
• 18+ who work or live in a high-risk setting
If you aren’t sure if you live or work in a high-risk setting, visit cdc.gov for more information.
Atlantic Medical Center, RHC offers Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by appointment beginning Monday, Nov. 1. Also locally, HyVee offers Pfizer vaccines and Walmart offers both Pfizer and Moderna; both pharmacies accept walk-ins, but online appointments are preferred.
Rex Pharmacy has Pfizer vaccines, and will also have Moderna next week; walk-ins welcome Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson Booster Dose
If it has been at least two months since you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are now eligible for a booster shot. Cass County Public Health offers Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment; call 712-243-7551.
COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card
For patients who need their second or booster dose, remember to bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with you to your appointment.
Patients are always encouraged to talk to their primary care provider about their questions and concerns regarding vaccines. More information about booster shots can be found at cdc.gov, vaccines.gov, or casshealth.org/covidvaccine.