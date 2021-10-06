AHS Band places fifth at Clarinda Band Jamboree

ATLANTIC – After a three year hiatus, the Atlantic marching band returned to the Clarinda Band Jamboree and ended up landing a fifth place finish.
Last weekend’s event included 44 bands marching down Clarinda’s Main Street while three judges evaluated them on a one to five scale with one being the best score.
AHS Instrumental Music Director Jarrod O’Donnell said Atlantic returned to the competition after weather and a pandemic forced its cancellation the past two years..
“It’s been three years since the last time we went because two years ago it was rained out, and last year was COVID,” he said.
O’Donnell said that while competition was tough all three judges gave Atlantic “solid 1 ratings” for their performance. In the end the band placed fifth out of seven 3A bands. Creston placed first, and Harlan and Glenwood tied for second in the category.
Overall, O’Donnell was pleased with the performance.
“The kids did a fantastic job marching,” he said.
O’Donnell said besides performing at football games, the next event for students is All State auditions, which will be held in Atlantic on Oct. 23.