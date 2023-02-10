New ownership, staff at First Interstate Bank

(photo contributed)

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Jackson Bissell, Reagan Watson, Tori Gibson, Laurie West and June Blaine; and (back row) Alden Harriman, Jennifer McEntaffer, Lana Westphalen, Sue Liston, Dolly Bergmann, Donnie Drennan, John Bricker, Elaine Otte, Kathie Hockenberry, Bill Saluk, Julie Waters, Amanda Hansen, and Megan Sramek.

 (photo contributed)

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by the staff of First Interstate Bank on Thursday, Feb. 9 to celebrate new ownership and new staff.

