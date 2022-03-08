CADCO welcomes new assistant

ATLANTIC – Gwen Weirich joined Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) as assistant to Executive Director Jennifer McEntaffer in January, and introduced herself to members of the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors on Thursday.
Weirich is originally from Council Bluffs, but her family moved to Griswold when she was a junior in high school. It was there she met Duane Weirich, who would become her high school sweetheart and future husband. The two own and operate Weirich Welding in Lewis, and have two children: Lindsey and husband Brandon and Logan and wife Brittney. Both couples have children, giving their parents five grandchildren.
When she’s not doing things with her grandchildren, Weirich likes to garden and take photos, something she used to do for the Griswold American, which was mostly photos of school activities.
McEntaffer called Weirich an “asset” to CADCO, which oversees economic development in Cass County and Atlantic.
“She's an asset to CADCO,” she said. “She's learning very quickly. She's always (a smiling face) when you walk in the door. It’s great to have her.”
Weirich said she enjoys working with McEntaffer, and learning the ropes at CADCO.
“Jen is a great person, a great leader,” Weirich said. “She is just awesome.”