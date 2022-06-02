Wildflower walk

ATLANTIC – Volunteers and staff from the Atlantic Library, Atlantic Parks and Recreation and Cass County Conservation spent part of their Thursday afternoon spreading wildflower seeds in two plots at Schildberg Recreation Area. Atlantic Youth Services Librarian Sue Petersen said she noticed a grant program from HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and PBS Nature, which encouraged people around the nation to plant native wildflowers that support bees and other pollinators to show the critical role they play in healthy ecosystems.
HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and PBS Nature launched the campaign to encourage communities across the United States to better understand the importance of native bees and other pollinators and to create new pollinator habitats where pollinators can thrive.
Petersen said she spoke with Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen and Cass County Naturalist Lora Kanning about participating in the program, and they agreed it would be worthwhile. After spreading the seeds, volunteers received packets of their own to spread at another location.
Petersen said the theme of the library’s summer reading program is “Reading Beyond the Beaten Path,” which focuses on the outdoors, so the wildflower planting fits perfectly with it. Petersen said the next activity will be working with an app, known as bioblitz, which helps people learn about different species of wildflowers and trees, and helps PBS Nature record what kinds of those are found around the country.