LEWIS – In an effort to keep fishing viable at Cold Springs Lake near Lewis, DNR officials have started reducing the lake level by a foot in order to apply herbicide to get rid of aquatic plants, however, it will still be available to use for recreation, such as fishing and swimming.
Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes excessive vegetation makes it more difficult to fish because it provides a hiding place for them, and with an average depth of 6 feet and maximum depth of 14 feet, it makes the lake prone to excessive vegetation.
“If we didn’t do this, Cold Spring’s would not be fishable for the rest of the summer,” Hayes said. “It’s happened the last couple of years - we got so many plants in there, by July it was impacting recreation where people couldn’t fish very well.”
In the past, officials tried a dye method, in which dye is placed in the water to block sunlight to the plants. They decided to try the herbicide to see if it would do more.
Hayes said there is a dam that fills the lake, and DNR officials can remove or add boards from it to regulate how much water goes in, and they will apply the herbicide by riding in a boat and putting it into the water. He said the herbicide is measured in parts per billion, so not a lot is needed.