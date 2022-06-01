Team holding t-shirt fund-raiser for Relay For Life

CASS COUNTY – The Relay For Life Team - Walking For A Cure - is holding a t-shirt fund-raiser for the Relay For Life event this month. The event raises funds for the American Cancer Society.
The team is working with JJ Design to sell the t-shirts, which will include the Relay For Life Logo, along with the words: Celebrate, Remember, Fight Back, and a list of the event's sponsors. T-shirts are $15 each, and can be purchased online until June 10 at https://www.storessimple.com/jjdesign/16348. Half of the proceeds from the sales will be donated, and t-shirts can be picked up during the Relay For Life event on June 26 at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA from 2 to 5 p.m.
According to Relay For Life Committee Chairman Carole Schuler, the event will have a carnival-like atmosphere. She said the committee decided to try something different to encourage more participation, whether it is someone joining a Relay For Life and holding fund-raisers or someone who is a family member of a cancer survivor who wants to come out and support that person. A survivors’ program will be held at 3 p.m. and a survivors’ lap will be held at 3:30 p.m.