Hy-Vee employee recognized for Legendary Customer Service

ATLANTIC – There was a crowd waiting in the produce section at the Atlantic Hy-Vee on Wednesday around noon as Tanner Cisar walked in the door. Then the applause started.
The crowd was there to congratulate Cisar on receiving the Legendary Customer Service Award.
District Director Darin Turner explained the award is the “single highest honor presented to Hy-Vee employees” and it “was created in 2006 as a way to showcase and honor our employees that go above and beyond for our customers.”
Staff and customers nominate individuals for the award, and a committee ultimately determines who receives it. Since 2006, 165 Hy-Vee employees have received the award.
One nomination came from co-worker Tami Shellberg, who said in the nomination letter that Cisar “has great respect for our customers, and makes sure our employees are taking care of and giving the best customer service ever.”
Cisar will receive a customer service award ring, along with a trip to a location of his choice. His photo will appear on a Hy-Vee Semi, and he will receive three replicas of the semi. He also received a gold name tag, flowers, balloons, sandwiches, cake and cupcakes to celebrate the honor.
Ginny Ward, Regional Vice President, read a letter from Hy-Vee CEO to Cisar.
“Your story of unending service and dedication certainly caught our attention,” Ward read from the letter.
“All I have to say is thank you everyone,” Cisar said. “I’m just doing my best to do the job that was bestowed on me, and talking about motivating co-workers — I want everyone to see what I do for a customer, and motivate them not for the job, but the rest of their lives too.”