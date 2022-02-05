Members of the Atlantic Fire Department held their annual banquet on Jan. 29, recognizing members for their years of service and presenting the Firefighter of the Year Award.
The Atlantic Fire Department and the Iowa Firefighters Association recognize those that have dedicated 20 years and over to fire service. Locally, the Atlantic Fire Department began recognizing those that have served for five years and over. Following are members who were recognized for their years of service: John Johnson, 40; Russel Peck, 35; Mark McNees, 30; Marty Petersen, 30; Gene Schmelling, 30; Jim Shannon, 30; Trent Cappel, 20; Bob Reynolds 20; Cole Lowary, 5; Brent Marnin, 5; Alex Smith 5; and Pete Smith, 5.
In 2011, the AFD began giving out the Firefighter of the Year Award. The award is given after several areas of service are considered. It is mandatory that the person has successfully completed the Firefighter 1 class as given by a trained instructor through the training bureau. Other considerations are: calls to service, training hours and community service hours. For 2021, Cole Lowary was awarded the Firefighter of the Year award.