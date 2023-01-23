The Atlantic Knights of Columbus will hold a free throw competition on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m. The competition will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA in Atlantic. The competition is open to all boys and girls ages 9 through 14 with their age determined as of Jan. 1st. Participants will shoot free throws in separate boys or girls age level brackets. Entry forms are available at the YMCA, Washington Elementary school, Schuler Elementary school, and Atlantic Middle School. Entry forms must be filled out and signed by a parent / guardian prior to the competition. Winners in each boy and girl age level bracket will advance to district and regional competitions held in Audubon.

