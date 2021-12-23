ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday a resolution changing the ordinance for the precinct plan for the county, which would require some residents to vote in new locations. The plan has to be reviewed each decade to determine if census figures warrant changing precinct borders.
The changes include the residents in the southwest part of Greenfield voting in Orient, and the residents of Grand River Township voting in Stuart. Despite these changes, committee members overseeing the review say the map is similar to the one from 2011.
Ryan Frederick, a member of the committee, told the board earlier this month, “It looks a lot like the last map.”
Frederick explained the committee has to take the latest county census figures, and divide it by five per county rules to determine what an ideal size per precinct would be. Ideal size is the number determined for the precinct by law. That number was 1,499 people, a number that can vary by 1%, or 14 people.
There were no public comments during a hearing Wednesday morning, and Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said she and her staff didn’t receive any comments, but people may have viewed the plan online since it was available there.
The board approved the resolution as well as waving the second and third readings for it, and approved signing all the paperwork necessary for it, including a worksheet that showed e precincts’ population that is sent to the secretary of state.
While all members voted in favor of the resolution Wednesday, Board member Jodie Hoadley voted against the plan earlier this month, because she was concerned how accurate the census numbers were due to COVID-19.
“When you look and drive around the county, I don’t think that the census can be right in certain areas,” Hoadley said. “That NE District was grossly under-counted when you look at the growth up there and the school system.”
However, she conceded even if she was concerned about the census numbers, those were the numbers that had to be used.