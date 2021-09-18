ATLANTIC – “Cactus Jack,” a former Atlantic resident and entrepreneur,inventor and marketer, will be the featured speaker during an open house event at the American Legion Memorial Building (former armory, located at 201 Poplar Street) on Sunday, Sept. 19.
“Cactus Jack” Barringer graduated from Atlantic in 1961, and is known for creating a number of products ranging from cleaning products to a Monster Arm Wrestling Machine. He’s made numerous tv appearances, been featured in over 200 magazine and newspaper articles and sold products on QVC’s Shopping Network. He even wrote the book “How to Get and Market Million Dollar Ideas.” He learned three principles from P.T. Barnum- “The more flash, the more cash, It’s not done until it’s overdone and Too much of a good thing is a very good thing!”
The event will include a free will lunch, an opportunity to view the building, and Cactus Jack’s presentation.
The lunch, which includes Mark Clark’s smoked pulled pork sandwiches, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visitors can view rooms around the building from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. This includes the newly renovated kitchen, the drill floor, and updated displays in the Military Museum, Military Library and Atlantic History Center. A host will be in each room to answer questions. Barringer’s presentation will be held at 2 p.m.