Cattlemen from all four corners of the state met last week to determine policy priorities for 2022. The Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting, held Dec. 15 and 16, was the culmination of our policy development process. This year’s event returned to in-person attendance.
Cora Fox, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association director of government relations, says, “Meeting face-to-face is valuable, as it provides members the opportunity to debate policy and ask questions. This better informs the positions we take on important issues.”
Producer members participated in the policy committee meetings. The policies set by members in Altoona reflect feedback provided by our membership throughout the past year. In 2022, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association will pursue the development of a mandatory country of origin labeling that complies with trade obligations between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. In addition, we will maintain a strong presence throughout the regulatory processes related to Waters of the U.S. and Product of the U.S.A. labeling of beef. These priorities join a robust policy portfolio that includes: cattle market reform, fake meat, and tax issues.
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association remains committed to our mission to “grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education.” And as usual, decisions aren’t simply made once a year - our ear is to the ground continuously. In fact, we’re providing several opportunities for face-to-face engagement with our members at our upcoming cattle producer forums in January.
About the Iowa Cattlemen's Association: The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association represents nearly 8,000 beef-producing families and associated companies dedicated to the future of Iowa’s beef industry. ICA’s mission is “Grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education.” www.iacattlemen.org.