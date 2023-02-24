PELLA—Not even a massive 36-point eruption from center Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) could overcome an otherwise dismal shooting night for the top-seeded Central College men’s basketball team, dropping an American Rivers tourney semifinal to fourth-seeded Loras College 79-67 Thursday.

