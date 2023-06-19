ADAIR — A semi tractor-trailer hauling cattle near Adair on Thursday resulted in the deaths of four cattle, but the truck driver was not injured. According to reports from Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, the accident was at about 11 a.m. at the Exit 76 ramp to westbound Interstate 80. The driver of the semi said his brakes locked up, causing him to lose control of the trailer as he was exiting the interstate.
The truck went off the roadway, the trailer overturned, and the semi’s cab partially overturned. Sheriff Wendt reported it took about four hours to round up the rest of the cattle that had escaped from the trailer.