Head of Pizza Ranch explains how it all began

ATLANTIC – Adrie Groeneweg was living in northwest Iowa, and just after high school, one of his jobs was working at a pizza place in a nearby town.
“And I would come home and tell my dad how busy it was,” Groeneweg said.
One night his dad suggested opening their own pizza place in Hull.
“I had nothing, so I had nothing to lose,” he said.
That man is the head of Pizza Ranch, and he and wife Marla were in Atlantic on Tuesday visiting the Pizza Ranch location- 1512 East Seventh Street — that opened under new ownership by Dean Junker within the last couple of weeks.
Groeneweg explained the first year was tough as it is with any new restaurant, but by the second year the pizza place was becoming popular.
“The second year we started getting a good reputation,” Groeneweg said. “We started getting a bunch of people from Orange City. And that’s where we opened our second store because they kept saying ‘You gotta open here, you gotta open here.’”
Groeneweg moved to Orange City to be the general manager of that location, which now served pizza, along with a salad bar, at lunch and supper hours. The location in Hull was only open during supper hours.
The next surprise came a year later.
“A year later, a guy from Minnesota called me up out of the blue and said, ‘I heard you got a great pizza and I’m going to start a pizza place and I want to buy your pizza recipe,’” Groeneweg said.
Groeneweg thought, “That’s pretty cool,” but he had another idea.
“(I asked him) instead of purchasing the pizza recipe, (do you) want to be a franchisee and he said yes,” Groeneweg said.
Within about five years, there were 50 total Pizza Ranch restaurants, and today there are 220.
He said the name had always been Pizza Ranch, and the name came from his parents because they thought the original building had a “western” feel to it. He thought the name was strange, but he also thought it was unique, and made people curious enough they wanted to visit it to see exactly what it was.
The chicken and buffett part didn’t come until another guy, who wanted to change his current restaurant to be a franchisee, asked if he could keep one of his best selling items on the menu.
“He said he sold a lot of broasted chicken, and wanted to know if he could keep it on the menu,” Groeneweg said. “Back then, we said yes to everything.”
Groeneweg said he noticed this franchisee-in the Sioux City area- had a lot of customers visiting around the noon hour, and after visiting there, thought the chicken was the big draw. So they tested it at a few other locations, and it again proved popular, and it added to all locations.
Junker, who lives in the Avoca area, but has a farm in Cass County, was semi-retired, but became interested in taking over the Atlantic location after visiting Orange City for a “discovery day” at the corporate headquarters, and getting to meet all the people involved with Pizza Ranch.
“That’s what really sold me on doing this because they were so well organized,” Junker said during the visit. “They knew what they were talking about. He’s built a company (that) he has really good people in, in lots of areas.”
Junker said many of those employees came to visit and help as he started near the end of July and beginning of August, and he can’t say enough about the support he’s received.
“The support you get is amazing,” he said. “All I have to do is make pizza and chicken and fill up a salad bar.”
Junker remodeled the space adding new tables and chairs, along with a new paint job, and changed the hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. He said people are excited that the restaurant is open again.
“People are really elated (to be able to eat here again),” Junker said.
He continues to look for employees- saying he could use about 10 more- and they can go online to pizzaranch.com and click on careers to learn more or apply for a job.