Sweetheart Market set for Feb. 11

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park’s Sweetheart Market has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA in Atlantic. This is a new and highly anticipated location for the winter farmers market because the Nishna Valley Family YMCA will be offering free activities for kids during the market. Additionally, Pim’s Thai food truck will be in the parking lot selling their popular Thai Food.

